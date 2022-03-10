Massive update on Miro's AEW future - Reports 

Miro has re-signed with AEW, according to the latest reports from Fightful Select.

Initially debuting as Kip Sabian's best man in a gamer gimmick in 2020, Miro has since enjoyed a meteoric rise in the stacked All Elite Wrestling roster. The Bulgarian star became one of the most dominant TNT Champions, defeating stars like Eddie Kingston and Lance Archer.

During his 140-day reign, he embraced an anti-god persona and began proclaiming himself as God's favorite Champion. This became one of the most entertaining acts on television.

Fightful Select has now reported that the 37-year-old star has signed a four-year contract extension, which will keep him under the All Elite Wrestling umbrella until at least the beginning of 2026.

Interestingly, reports have suggested that Miro's contract was supposed to be up in the spring of 2022. His original contract appears odd compared to other stars, given that AEW deals have mostly rounded dates on them.

The former WWE Superstar last competed during the AEW World title eliminator tournament finals at Full Gear 2021, where he came up short against Bryan Danielson.

Since his crushing loss, The Redeemer has been away from television programming, primarily due to a hamstring injury.

Miro could soon return to AEW television

The latest reports have suggested that the former WWE Superstar is fully fit and waiting for a creative storyline to return.

During the Holiday Bash episode of Rampage last year, Miro surprisingly appeared via a scathing vignette. The Bulgarian star again questioned the Almighty (not Bobby Lashley) for his failures and promised to become champion upon his return.

It's been close to three months since his cryptic promo, and he still hasn't made a comeback to the flagship show.

As mentioned earlier, he's cleared to return, so it will be interesting to see whether the company brings him back on the road to Double or Nothing 2022.

Are you excited to learn about Miro's new contract status? Sound off in the comments section below.

A WWE legend is scared that a promising AEW star may not have a long career. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Miro return to AEW television? Yes No 4 votes so far