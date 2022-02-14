4 AEW rumors we hope are true and 1 we hope isn't: WWE's interest in top champion; Samoa Joe to become Tony Khan's next free agent signing?

Welcome to another edition of AEW rumors that we hope are true and some we hope aren't. We'll begin this week's column with WWE's interest in signing a current champion from a rival promotion.

And speaking of interest in bringing in stars, a recent report indicated that All Elite Wrestling could be interested in signing Samoa Joe in the future. Meanwhile, we've come across several reports disclosing the return timeline for Kenny Omega, Kyle O'Reilly, and Miro.

With that said, let's dive straight into the top stories of the week.

#5. Hopefully not true: WWE's interest in AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill

It seems MJF and Wardlow aren't the only AEW stars to have drawn WWE's attention lately.

On the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Andrew Zarian revealed that people within Vince McMahon's promotion are interested in signing Jade Cargill, especially after seeing her work on television:

"She has a fantastic look, a one in a million look. I know for a fact that people in WWE are interested in her now that they’ve gotten to see what she could do on TV. It’s a whole new presentation for her and she’s getting more and more comfortable." - Zarian said.

We hope this rumor isn't true because Cargill once turned down a WWE offer during her tryouts. Moreover, Vince McMahon's constant reliance on part-timers in recent years suggests that the promotion is no longer keen on building new stars.

Cargill began her pro wrestling career in AEW and has been on a meteoric rise ever since. The reigning TBS Champion has made it clear that her loyalty knows no bounds and she's laser-focused on becoming the mainstay of All Elite Wrestling's women's division for years to come.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Jacob Terrell