Backstage news on why AEW President Tony Khan isn't using recently signed WWE Superstar - Reports

Kyle O'Reilly's sudden absence from AEW has raised concerns over the future of his recent storyline with Bobby Fish, Adam Cole, and The Young Bucks.

The Violent Artist last appeared in television programming on the January 14th episode of Rampage, which saw Cole defeat Trent Beretta. Before the company took O'Reilly off its flagship show, he and Fish, collectively known as ReDRagon, had developed issues with The Young Bucks revolving around their allegiance to Adam Cole.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Kyle O'Reilly had been given personal time off due to the recent birth of his first child. The wrestling journalist weighed in on the former NXT star's ongoing storyline and said it is expected to resume once the 34-year-old returns to AEW programming:

“The reason Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly haven’t been out with Adam Cole and the Young Bucks thing has stopped is because O’Reilly was given time off since his wife just had a baby. It is expected to resume when he returns,” Dave Meltzer stated. (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

Despite no clear update on his return timeline, fans hope to see O'Reilly back on the road to Revolution pay-per-view in March. The company can quickly insert Fish and O'Reilly into a program with Nick and Matt Jackson heading into the said event.

Kyle O'Reilly has only wrestled in one match since debuting in AEW last year

While Kyle O'Reilly has been involved in captivating feuds since arriving on the roster, he has surprisingly wrestled in only one match.

He joined forces with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish to defeat Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent on the New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite last year.

It's worth noting that the Violent Artist has revealed plans to win tag team gold alongside Bobby Fish moving forward. Hence, one should expect them to thrive in the tag team division once O'Reilly returns to television.

