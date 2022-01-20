AEW's Kyle O'Reilly announces birth of his baby girl

AEW star Kyle O'Reilly announced the birth of his baby daughter today. The founding member of the Undisputed ERA let the world know about the moment via a post on Instagram.

Janie Elizabeth is the first child of both Kyle and his wife, Erica. She was named after O'Reilly's late mother.

"January 17, 2022 was the most important and amazing day of my life. Welcome to the world Janie Elizabeth Greenwood. Named after my late Mother who wanted to be a Granny more than anything, I am so proud to be your Dad. Life is so precious and beautiful! You share a birthday with some amazingly influential and positive people including Michelle Obama, Betty White, Muhammad Ali and Jim Carrey plus you were born on MLK day during a full moon. That is some wildly positive energy right there! Can’t wait to watch you grow up ❤️❤️❤️ “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always, as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be.” - Robert Munsch''

Kyle O'Reilly's daughter shares a birthday with some famous names

As pointed out in the Instagram post, O'Reilly's daughter - Janine Elizabeth Greenwood (O'Reilly's given name is Kyle Greenwood) - was born on January 17th. He noted that his new arrival also shares birthdays with former US First Lady Michelle Obama, actor Jim Carrey, late TV legend Betty White, and boxing icon Muhammad Ali.

A number of O'Reilly's friends and colleagues in the wrestling world replied with cheers and congratulations.

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa posted "I can't wait to meet her. Love you guys". Meanwhile, former WWE announcer Cathy Kelly called the arrival the "best news of 2022".

O'Reilly recently signed with All Elite Wrestling, where he has aligned himself once again with his former Undisputed ERA cohorts Adam Cole and Bobby Fish.

