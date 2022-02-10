Kenny Omega's potential AEW return could be shelved for the foreseeable future, if new reports from Dave Meltzer are any indication.

The Cleaner has been out of action since losing his world title to "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW Full Gear last year, and it's been unclear how long he'll be out of action.

After this defeat, Omega reportedly went on hiatus to nurse multiple injuries, such as a torn labrum in his shoulder, an abdominal hernia, and back issues, to name a few. Plus, the 38-year-old star tested positive for COVID-19, which gave him a setback on his road to recovery. Previous reports suggested that Kenny Omega would be back in early March, but that no longer seems to be the case.

During the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer reported that The Best Bout Machine was initially hoping to be back in time for the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view. However, the wrestling journalist now believes The Cleaner is almost certain to miss next month's marquee show:

“I’m not sure when Omega’s gonna be back," said Meltzer. "He had hoped to make it back for this pay-per-view [Revolution], but it’s probably not gonna happen." (H/T: Fightful)

Meltzer's latest update might upset many wrestling enthusiasts, who were expecting Omega to be back on television programming on the road to the AEW Revolution.

Given the list of gruesome injuries he's been dealing with lately, fans shouldn't be surprised if the former world champion misses the next few months in order to fully recover.

Kenny Omega could feud with Adam Cole once he returns from injury

Before Kenny Omega took time away from AEW programming, the company planted seeds for his future feud with Adam Cole.

The last time The Cleaner appeared on AEW TV, he asked The Young Bucks to hold down the fort in his absence. Interestingly enough, Cole took it upon himself and assured Omega that he would take care of things.

Since then, Cole has made significant moves on the flagship show. He reunited with his former Undisputed Era stablemates, which caused some tension with the Young Bucks. Most recently, Cole invited Jay White through the Forbidden Door and referenced his allegiance to Bullet Club. It's seemingly a foregone conclusion that The Cleaner will have issues with Cole when he returns from injury.

What do you make of Kenny Omega's return timeline? Sound off in the comments section below

