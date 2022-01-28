Updates on Kenny Omega's recovery - Reports

Kenny Omega has been out of action since his defeat at the hands of Hangman Adam Page. The latest reports on the former champion's condition positioned him for a February 2022 return. Unfortunately, Omega's return seems to have been pushed back further.

During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that The Cleaner was due to return in March. However, at this stage his return has no set date. The former AEW Champion is working hard to recover. Additionally, he tested positive for COVID-19 a few weeks prior.

Kenny Omega is also currently recovering from a torn labrum in his shoulder. Additionally, he suffered an abdominal hernia and has knee problems which all need to be healed as well. Incredibly, the former Belt Collector also endured vertigo during his matches.

Kenny Omega believes having a match that matters means being the best storyteller possible

During an interview with Chris Dart of CBC.ca, Omega went into detail about what he views as important in matches. The former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star spoke about the importance of storytelling and touched on the "different styles" he's learned from.

“That was sort of the goal for me as a performer,” Omega said. “How can I mix everything that I’ve learned from the different styles that I know in wrestling, from the tapes that I studied, from the pop culture references, culture in general and media? How do I take all of these things and how do I become the best storyteller I can be?” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Kenny Omega had a stellar 2021. Before losing his title to Adam Page at Full Gear, The Cleaner spent the year battling the likes of Jon Moxley, Christian Cage and Bryan Danielson.

