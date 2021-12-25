Major update on Kenny Omega's AEW return – Reports

Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega has been out of action since Full Gear 2021, and expectedly, fans are eagerly anticipating his return to the company.

However, the latest update about The Cleaner's AEW return is sure to disappoint his followers and admirers. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there's 'no timetable" for Kenny Omega's return at this point. Earlier, it was reported that the Best Bout Machine could be back in February, but that seems to be out of the question now after the new update.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists At this point there is no firm timetable for Kenny Omega’s return



- WON At this point there is no firm timetable for Kenny Omega’s return- WON https://t.co/yYT4ZR0nsp

Though he carried AEW throughout 2021, holding the AEW Championship for a record 346-days, Omega was dealing with multiple injuries. Hernia, vertigo, back injuries, to name a few, were the issues The Cleaner dealt with during his run as the AEW Champion.

Moreover, Kenny Omega wasn't just the top champion in AEW but also held the IMPACT World Championship and AAA Mega Championship, making him one of the busiest stars in 2021. The hiatus has given Omega ample time to recover, and he'd only return when he's perfectly healthy to compete.

AEW has set up an interesting feud for Kenny Omega upon his return

At the post-Full Gear 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega announced his hiatus from the company. However, it wasn't merely a simple announcement but laid down the seeds for a feud with Adam Cole.

The segment featured Cole saying to Omega that he'll take care of things in his absence. However, The Cleaner interrupted him, saying he wasn't talking to him but Nick and Matt Jackson.

#TeamJD @EKCone909



The Undisputed Era is Now The Undisputed ELITE in



This is all leading to Adam Cole vs Kenny Omega feud in 2022, LONG TERM BOOKING! The ELITE vs The Undisputed ELITE! Kyle O’Reilly is ALL ELITE!The Undisputed Era is Now The Undisputed ELITE in #AEW This is all leading to Adam Cole vs Kenny Omega feud in 2022, LONG TERM BOOKING! The ELITE vs The Undisputed ELITE! #AEW Dynamite Kyle O’Reilly is ALL ELITE!The Undisputed Era is Now The Undisputed ELITE in #AEW!This is all leading to Adam Cole vs Kenny Omega feud in 2022, LONG TERM BOOKING! The ELITE vs The Undisputed ELITE! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/HbNaxio6vz

Plus, with Adam Cole now aligning with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, this could set up a dream Trios match pitting the three against Omega and The Young Bucks. It's safe to say whenever he returns to AEW, Kenny Omega could easily find himself in a marquee storyline.

What was your favorite moment of Kenny Omega's AEW Championship run? Sound off in the comments section below.

