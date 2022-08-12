AEW star Kris Statlander provides an unfortunate update on her knee injury, fans and other wrestlers react

AEW's Kris Statlander has provided an update on her knee injury, announcing on Twitter that she has to get her "other knee fixed"; and making it clear that she will be unable to compete for some time.

During this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, the company announced Kris Statlander was injured, and that Toni Storm was now officially the #1 contender for the AEW Women's Championship; which is currently held by Thunder Rosa.

In an impassioned post, Statlander apologized to fans for "letting you all [down] again". However, The Galaxy's Greatest Alien made it clear that she would return stronger than ever. Putting the entire AEW Women's Roster on notice.

"Welp. One knee fixed, one to go. After the first knee injury I came back stronger and better than ever so it’s all over for you all when I come back from this one. I’m sorry to let you all done once again. I’ll be back bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman," Kris Statlander Tweeted.

According to a report by Mike Johnson of PWI, Statlander was "at the taping backstage in Minneapolis yesterday but was on crutches."

The report would go on to say that AEW's biggest fear is that she may need surgery. Which would extender her time away from the ring.

"The fear, obviously, is that she will require surgery. We are told this knee injury is not the same knee that previously required surgery and rehab...Statlander was in the midst of what we are told was planned to be a major push," said Mike Johnson. (H/T PWI)

Statlander's first major knee injury came in the form of a torn ACL in June 2022. The Alien would return to AEW in March 2021.

As of this writing, she currently holds an 11-4 record, being 8-2 in singles competition for AEW.

Fans, WWE Superstars, and AEW stars react to Kris Statlander's injury news

Many fans, fellow AEW stars, and even WWE Superstars have flooded Twitter to respond to Kris Statlander's tweet.

Many are devastated for Statlander, not only because of her current situation, but because they are aware of Statlander's journey to get back to the ring following her previous injury.

AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa was one of the first wrestlers to respond to Statlander's tweet, stating that she's wishing a speedy recovery for The Alien. Noting that she can't wait to "kick your butt!". Statlander would respond with a simple statement of "Soon".

Fellow AEW star Tay Melo Guevara also reached out via Twitter to send their love, and best wishes to AEW's resident Alien.

WWE Superstars Bayley and Natalya also responded to Statlander's tweet. Wishing her a speedy recovery and sending encouraging messages.

"Damn. Wishing you the best recovery. You’re really good," Bayley tweeted.

"You’ll be back soon … better and stronger than ever in no time," Natalya wrote on twitter.

As expected, many fans also sent their thoughts and prayers to Kris Statlander. With some playfully offering their own legs, and asking Statlander if her "alien friends" could help her get well sooner.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Kris Statlander a smooth and speedy recovery. We look forward to seeing Statlander do what she does best, competing inside the squared circle, very soon!

How do you think Statlander's injury will affect AEW programming? Do you think Statlander was going to soon be crowed AEW Women's Champion?

