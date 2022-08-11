AEW star Tay Conti reportedly undergoes name change ahead of return on Rampage

AEW star Tay Conti has reportedly undergone a name change ahead of her in-ring return this Friday on Rampage.

Conti married Sammy Guevara last Sunday after the latter proposed to her last June in Paris. Several AEW personalities were in attendance, including President Tony Khan, Outreach Community Team member Amanda Huber, wrestlers Shawn Dean, Dustin Rhodes, and Jake Hager.

Following their wedding ceremony, Tay and Sammy will be in action this Friday on Rampage: Quake by the Lake. However, the Brazilian's name was advertised as "Tay Melo" instead of "Tay Conti."

For those unaware, Tay got the "Conti" surname from her previous marriage to Judoka Jorge Conti. Though she could've opted to go with the "Guevara" last name, she might have seemingly used her family name, which was "Melo" (Melo de Carvalho), instead.

#AEWDynamite Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara vs. Skye Blue and Dante Martin for the AAA mixed tag titles. Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara vs. Skye Blue and Dante Martin for the AAA mixed tag titles.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/oau0KYEaMM

The newly-wed couple will defend their AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championship against Skye Blue and Dante Martin. The animosity between the two started when Guevara and Martin faced off on Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, with Melo and Blue in their respective corners.

AEW star Tay Conti's best friend also changed her name

Before Tay Conti's (now being advertised as Tay Melo) name change, her best friend Anna Jay also revamped her identity. This was after the latter joined the Jericho Appreciation Society at Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2, reuniting TayJay in the process.

It was officially revealed on this week's AEW Dark that the 24-year-old's new name was Anna Jay A.S. as a nod to her association with Chris Jericho's stable. She defeated Megan Meyers during the YouTube-exclusive show.

Jay also defeated former ally Ruby Soho on the July 27 episode of Rampage in her first match as a JAS member. She has been rather vicious since joining the stable, choking people left and right with her Queen Slayer submission.

With the name change going for TayJay, it will be interesting to see if it will result in further success for the duo.

