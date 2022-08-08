Photo: AEW's Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti officially tie the knot

AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

The couple got engaged in Paris in June this year. They have constantly updated their fans throughout their wedding ceremonies on social media. Earlier this month, Tay shared a post highlighting their wedding was set to take place sometime this month. Additionally, the former TNT Champion kept a countdown of the days for the wedding.

Sammy and Tay joined the heelish faction Jericho Appreciation Society in June this year. At AEW: Double or Nothing, the two stars captivated fans with their unique costumes inspired by Disney's Maleficent. They competed in a six-person tag match featuring the American Top Team, but were unsuccessful in the bout.

Fans recently flooded Twitter with images of the newly wed couple to congratulate them on their blissful marriage life.

WWE Superstar Nikki A.S.H was bridesmaid for Sammy Guevara's wedding

While many WWE Superstars and AEW Stars are real-life friends, it is no surprise to witness them in attendance on memorable occasions in their lives.

A day before her wedding, at the rehearsal brunch, Tay Conti shared a few images with her bridesmaids. Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. was spotted in a snap with her real-life friend. The two women were associated with WWE's developmental territory NXT in 2016.

"I have the best bridesmaids." tweeted Conti.

Last week, Eddie Kingston issued a challenge to Sammy Guevara at AEW's upcoming pay-per-view All Out. Additionally, Lance Hager also took to social media to congratulate the couple while citing that he was looking forward to Guevara's return to the ring. There has been no update on when the couple will be making their return to the squared circle.

