Tay Conti gives massive update regarding her marriage to top AEW star

AEW star Tay Conti has taken to Twitter to give her fans a sneak peak of what to expect at her upcoming wedding to former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Conti and Guevara were once seen as "America's Favorite Couple," until they were unable to keep each other's tongues out of their mouths, and have since then become a sports entertainment power couple and part of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

However, outside of the ring, they are more than happy as a couple and with that in mind, Tay Conti posted an update on their wedding ceremony, complete with personalized cutlary.

"Wedding sneak peak." said @TayConti_

The date has been blurred out by Conti, however, the month hasn't, meaning that the two will be known as Mr. and Mrs. Sammy Guevara before the end of August 2022.

With the actual date being kept very close to the chest, it's unclear when the two will be wed. However, everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling hopes that Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara have a wonderful day when they tie the knot.

Tay Conti has convinced Anna Jay to turn to the dark side

Given her newfound appreciation for Chris Jericho, it was only a matter of time before Tay's bad attitude rubbed off on those around her, which is exactly what happened to Anna Jay.

Tay and Anna, also known as TayJay to their fans, have gone down separate paths in recent months, with Conti even telling Anna that she would get more TV time if she was more like her.

Jay took Conti's advice and joined the Jericho Appreciation Society, turning on Ruby Soho at the second "Fyter Fest" edition of Dynamite 2022. Since then, she has given herself the new nickname "Anna JayAS," and has vowed to choke out anyone who stands in her way.

