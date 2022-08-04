Sammy Guevara shares update on wedding to fellow AEW Star

Former TNT Champion Sammy Guevara recently shared an update on his upcoming wedding with fellow AEW star Tay Conti.

Earlier this year, the couple announced they were dating in real life. Last month, Guevara popped the question to Conti in front of the Eiffel Tower. She recently shared a tweet teasing the potential date for their wedding to be held sometime this month.

In June, the duo became members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, led by former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. Additionally, Guevara and Conti have competed in varied mixed tag team matches in the promotion.

The three-time TNT Champion recently took to Twitter to share an image from their engagement day and cited that it was not long before the two would tie the knot.

"Almost time @TayConti_," declared Guevara.

The wrestling world shares mixed reactions to Sammy Guevara's wedding update

The wrestling world has always been vocal about its opinions on the events in the industry, especially about the stars' personal lives.

Last month, fans were shocked by the announcement of Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti's engagement. Given the couple's recent hints on their upcoming nuptials, the wrestling fraternity shared congratulatory messages to the AEW power couple tying the knot soon.

One fan tweeted a gif of AEW star Eddie Kingston with the caption that they did not believe Tay Conti trusts her fiancé.

Another fan suggested that the couple should host their wedding on an edition of AEW Dynamite:

One Twitter user highlighted how Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti was the best-looking couple on AEW:

Another user stated that they both looked radiant in the image shared by the three-time TNT Champion:

Another user mockingly stated that they had a strange feeling that Kingston might turn up at his wedding unannounced:

Killaforina @HoodNukka @sammyguevara @TayConti_ Idk man I have some strange feel Eddie gon show up at y'all wedding lol @sammyguevara @TayConti_ Idk man I have some strange feel Eddie gon show up at y'all wedding lol

A fan congratulated the AEW couple on their upcoming nuptials:

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, The Mad King challenged the former TNT Champion to battle him in a singles match at the upcoming All Out pay-per-view on September 4th.

Do you think Guevara should take up Kingston on his challenge? Sound off in the comments below.

