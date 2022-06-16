AEW star breaks silence after joining Chris Jericho's faction on Dynamite

Tay Conti took to social media to share her thoughts after joining Chris Jericho's "Jericho Appreciation Society" on AEW Dynamite Road Rager this week.

On the Wednesday Night Show, JAS assaulted Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi with the help of Suzuki-gun's Lance Archer and El Desperado. Jericho then introduced the Brazilian star as the new member of his stable, along with her boyfriend, Sammy Guevara.

Conti took to Twitter to break her silence after joining The Wizard's stable. She then hilariously took a jab at the fans:

"Y’all thought I would be out of the party ? hahahahahahahahaha," Conti tweeted.

Before Tay's entry, The Spanish God reunited with Jericho, helping the latter in his hair vs. hair match against Ortiz. Guevara disguised himself as Fuego Del Sol and hit the Proud N' Powerful member with a bat.

AEW fans welcomed Tay Conti to Chris Jericho's "Appreciation Society"

In the aftermath of Tay Conti's joining JAS, All Elite fans quickly stormed to Twitter to give their reactions. One fan said Conti's move should lead to her return to in-ring competition.

This fan was all smiles upon seeing the couple making their entrance to the Jericho Appreciation Society:

Meanwhile, this user emphasized that JAS needs a fighter like the Brazilian star.

However, this fan gave a shout-out to how 'fabulous' Conti looked upon her arrival to Chris Jericho's group.

But this fan only had warnings and even proclaimed that Jericho has a history of betrayal, even against friends.

Conti's involvement with the Jericho Appreciation Society received positive reactions, as it also solidified her heel status. It will be interesting to see what her role will be to fortify the group as they head to a Blood and Guts match against Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Proud N' Powerful (Santana and Ortiz).

