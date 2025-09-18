AEW Star Kyle Fletcher Explains How Covid-19 Threatened to Derail His Career (Exclusive)

AEW star Kyle Fletcher is one of the best young wrestlers on the roster and has quickly risen through the ranks in the promotion. He caught the eye while still plying his trade for New Japan Pro Wrestling [NJPW] as one half of the tag team Aussie Open.
However, his path to NJPW wasn't as smooth as he had hoped for it to be. Kyle Fletcher used to wrestle on the independent circuit in the United Kingdom after moving from his hometown of Sydney, Australia, at the tender age of 18. In an exclusive chat with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he revealed how Covid-19 threatened to derail his career.
He disclosed that just when he was supposed to make the switch from the Independent Circuit to NJPW, Covid-19 struck, and he had to return home. Fletcher stated that it was a tough time for him as he had to go back to working in a warehouse during that time.
"I moved to the UK at 18 years old, with no family, no friends, no nothing, because they had a great independent scene over there at the time, and it was easy to get a work visa, so I moved over there, things started happening pretty quickly, I got put in a tag team with my tag partner Mark Davison, Aussie Open, started getting a lot of bookings, things were moving really well, and then COVID kind of put a stop on everything. Right before COVID, we were like just about to make the jump to New Japan for the first time. COVID shut everything down, Japan got shut down for a couple years, so we were kind of in this limbo. I had to move back to Australia, back to working in a warehouse," Kyle Fletcher said.
WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!
Kyle Fletcher eventually made the jump to NJPW and achieved a lot of success with the promotion. Both Fletcher and Mark Davis teamed up with Will Ospreay to join United Empire. They even won the IWGP Tag Team Championships and were the inaugural winners of the Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.
How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!