AEW star Lance Archer wants to face two former WWE superstars

Current IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer recently revealed that he wants to get in the ring with two popular AEW stars, Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo.

During a Q/A, a Twitter user asked The Murderhawk Monster to reveal his most desired opponent out of Miro, Andrade El Idolo and Malakai Black. In response, Lance Archer stated that he had already faced Miro, but beating Malakai Black and Andrade would be fun:

"I fought Miro. But both Andrade and Black will be fun to beat up!"

Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo are the two most recent blockbuster signees for AEW. Both men are quickly rising through the ranks. The Mexican star made a triumphant in-ring debut against Matt Sydal. Meanwhile, Black viciously destroyed Cody Rhodes in his debut match during the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite.

Once these men finish their current storylines, one of them could face Lance Archer down the line.

The Murderhawk monster had a career-defining moment a few weeks ago. He defeated Jon Moxley to win the IWGP U.S. title in a brutal Texas deathmatch. He then defeated Bullet Club member Hikuleo in his first successful title defense.

Lance Archer could face an unexpected challenge on AEW Dynamite next week

The Murderhawk Monster!

During the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite, management announced that Dan Lambert of the American Top Team would appear on the show next week. It is worth noting that he will be bringing in some backup along with him.

Lance Archer recently developed beef with Lambert as he hit him with a Blackout during his previous appearance. It remains to be seen whether Lambert will get his sweet revenge or not.

Apart from this, AEW's Lance Archer will defend his IWGP U.S. Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Resurgence on August 14. Last week, the NJPW star appeared via vignette to challenge Lance Archer. It will be a battle for the ages as both men will leave no stone unturned to put each other down.

Lance Archer is on his second reign and will be looking to make it memorable while defending against these NJPW stars.

Do you like the idea of Lance Archer facing Malakai Black or Andrade El Idolo? Are you excited about Lance Archer and Hiroshi Tanahashi's match next week? Sound off in the comments section below.

