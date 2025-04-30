AEW star lashes out at administration after public botch

A major AEW star has just gone on a rant towards a member of the promotion due to a public botch they had made that came at his expense. He has taken to social media to bring this up.
Kyle Fletcher has cemented himself as one of the top names to watch out for in the promotion. Although he has not captured singles gold just yet, he has put himself in several positions to do so, as he was in the semifinals of the Continental Classic, and now he is also in the semifinals of this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
Tomorrow night on AEW Dynamite, the 26-year-old will be taking on 'Hangman' Adam Page in the aforementioned semifinal matchup. He took to X/Twitter to bring up how he noticed that his full title was not used in the graphic for tomorrow's show. This did not include his moniker as 'The Protostar.' He has been vocal about this constantly being omitted.
"IF WHOEVER MAKES THESE DOESN’T START PUTTING MY FULL NAME ISTG I’M GONNA CRASH OUT," Fletcher wrote.
Major veteran compared the AEW star to Randy Orton
The Protostar has drawn comparisons to a young Randy Orton as of late—for his shaven look, his physique, and his performance in the ring. Shelton Benjamin also seems to think so, and he mentioned this during a recent interview.
While appearing on Huge POP!, he named Kyle Fletcher as one of those on the roster whom he would love to keep sharing the ring with. He mentioned how, in different areas, he's made major improvements.
Benjamin compared him to The Viper in terms of his ceiling and claimed that he was someone the company should build around.
"I get Randy Orton vibes from Kyle Fletcher. I think he has that kind of potential, and my match with him only solidified that. So he’s number one on my list. This is a guy you wanna build your company around!" [H/T: POST Wrestling]
The Australian star has been on a roll since shifting to a singles competitor. He has also turned heads and convinced many of his greatness, and that could keep on going. It also helps that he is one of the younger talents on the roster. Do you think that he could end up being the top dog in AEW?