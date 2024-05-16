AEW star lashes out at Kevin Nash over recent comments; the WWE legend responds

AEW star Shane Taylor recently took a major shot at Kevin Nash. The WWE legend did not waste any time responding to the leader of Shane Taylor Promotions.

Big Daddy Cool recently lambasted Shane Taylor and Orange Cassidy's match from the April 17, 2024, edition of Dynamite. He highlighted how Cassidy beating Taylor in under eight minutes wasn't a believable finish. The former WWE Champion also called out the AEW roster for looking like a bunch of indie guys.

A couple of days ago on X (formerly known as Twitter), Shane Taylor invited Nash to train with him. It seems like the social media feud has once again been reignited as Taylor recently fired shots at Nash.

"Aight now @RealKevinNash six months from now you'll see a different S.T Following YOUR superb example, I'll also put in my a**, myself stupid, & let my EGO & greed destroy a company & cost my peers their jobs."

Kevin Nash quickly responded to Shane Taylor and claimed that he had never failed a test for steroids.

"I'd actually be happy if you had blood work done. Funny I got my push in the WWF [WWE] because I was the biggest guy clean. Have never flunked a test for steroids and no longer drink. The 'I'm a mark' statement of shutting down a company......I also caused the sale of the Braves, Hawks, and Thrashers? Obviously, the most influential person in our industry."

You can view the uncensored social media exchange via this link.

WWE veteran Kevin Nash advises AEW EVPs The Young Bucks to get in shape

Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, collectively known as The Young Bucks, are one of the top tag teams in All Elite Wrestling. They are the current AEW World Tag Team Champions and have been wreaking havoc on the roster alongside Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry.

On his Kliq THIS podcast, Kevin Nash advised the popular duo to work on their physique and hit the gym.

"The Bucks start their entrances, you know, they do the [mimics their entrance pose]. And it's like - if you're gonna do that, that's great, at least go to the gym. Like, the only f****** cut on their bodies, if you take away the crack of their a**, they don't have a cut on their body. They've now added vests to their working gear."

The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada are set to face Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, and FTR in an Anarchy of the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2024.

