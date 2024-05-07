Kevin Nash responds after getting heat for calling AEW star "pear-shaped"

Kevin Nash has issued a statement in defense of his recent criticism of a top AEW and ROH star. The follow-up comes after the champion also called Nash out.

The April 17 edition of AEW Dynamite saw Orange Cassidy defeat Shane Taylor in just under 8 minutes. Nash later discussed Dynamite on his podcast, and commented on how all the top stars in AEW "look like indie guys because nobody looks like they take care of themselves." He then discussed Taylor vs. Cassidy, and referred to the 38-year-old as a "large, very pear-shaped black man," adding that it was hard to believe someone of Taylor's size was beat by somebody who had his hands in his pockets for half of the match.

The leader of Shane Taylor Promotions later took to X to respond. He invited the self-proclaimed Big Sexy to come train and spar with him in Houston and said he looks forward to discussing his shape with Nash in person.

"Criticism is part of the game. Comes with the territory. I appreciate the critique @RealKevinNash. You have open invitation @HyenaMuayThai in Houston to train & spar with me as many rounds as you'd like. Looking forward to discussing my shape & my name w/ you in person OG. [fist emoji]," Shane Taylor wrote.

Taylor later took to Instagram and made some interesting comments about Nash's generation. He reiterated that he's open to training with any of his critics.

"I appreciate the OLD school vets, & the groundwork they layed. Are they the generation to criticize anybody about what taking care of themselves looks after we've seen the results of the drug, steroid and alcohol abuse their generations have presented, that's debatable... That being said everybody is offering criticism across screens & podcasts... that's cool, but I'm much more of a hands on & face to face type learner. Anybody with ANYTHING to say is being given the same opportunity as Mr. Nash. Come train with me and we can converse about these topics in that old school way. [fist emoji] [biceps emoji] Looking forward to it. #RumbleBadManRumble," Shane Taylor wrote.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, the former Diesel responded to Taylor's comments and attempted to defend his original remarks. The 64-year-old doubled down on his "pear-shaped" description and also offered Taylor some advice on his move-set based on what he saw on AEW Dynamite.

"If you listen back to what I said about your match, I said I can't believe you got the big black guy selling for him, and then I made a reference to the fact that they said you were good with your hands, I made a reference to that, but... you are pear-shaped. Should I have said, with credibility, the 'really broad-shouldered, small-waisted black gentleman that was wrestling Orange Cassidy,' because that would not have been accurate," Kevin Nash said.

He continued:

"And I don't know who you are... I do now, but I didn't until I watched that match, because I don't watch the product very often, and that's not anything against you, it's just the fact that I don't watch your product. ... That's a great move, should've been the finish. Don't use it if he's going to kick out of it, especially... I mean, just don't do that," Kevin Nash said.

Taylor has not publicly responded to Nash as of this writing.

Big update to the AEW Dynamite line-up for this week

AEW Dynamite will air live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada this week as the build for Double Or Nothing continues.

It was just announced that Kenny Omega will have an important announcement on Dynamite. This comes after the recent turmoil within The Elite after The Cleaner was attacked by his former partners last week.

Below is the updated Dynamite line-up for tomorrow:

Kenny Omega will make an important announcement

Chris Jericho and Big Bill will be in action

Serena Deeb will address Toni Storm

Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

Swerve Strickland will call out Christian Cage

AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland defends vs. Brody King