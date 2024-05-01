“He has to fire them all” - WWE legend makes a strong appeal to Tony Khan about top AEW stars

WWE legend Kevin Nash recently made a strong appeal to AEW President Tony Khan and suggested the latter to fire top stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion, The Young Bucks.

Tony Khan and The Young Bucks have started a new rivalry storyline which began last week when Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, along with Jack Perry, ambushed the AEW President on a recent edition of Dynamite. The segment got a lot of attention from fans and is currently a hot topic in the wrestling industry.

Kevin Nash also recently commented on the segment that unfolded on Dynamite. He expressed that he did not like the segment as it did not make sense to him. The 64-year-old then said that Tony Khan should fire the AEW EVPs to make the storyline rational:

“It’s so bad I just don’t see what it does, unless Tony comes back and fires the executive vice presidents for attacking him," Kevin Nash said.

Nash criticized Tony Khan for not penalizing The Young Bucks and Jack Perry. He also cited the example of when CM Punk was immediately let go from AEW after he got into a backstage altercation with Perry at the All In 2023 Pay-Per-View. However, The Young Bucks humiliated Tony on TV, but they still have not faced any repercussions.

"At what point does this become, why would you do this because you were just saying how upset you were over Punk doing this. Now, the only thing that Tony has is he has to fire them all. Where are they going?" Kevin Nash said. [H/T Fightful]

What the future has in store for The Young Bucks and Jack Perry remains to be seen.

Wrestling veteran wants Tony Khan to fire Jack Perry from AEW

Kevin Nash is not the only one who was waiting for AEW President Tony Khan to step up and punish The Young Bucks and Jack Perry. While speaking on his Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan raised the question if Tony Khan was going to take any action against Perry, as the Scapegoat attacked Khan on television.

"The guy that punched him was Perry. So is he gonna fire any of these guys? Because he fired CM Punk for fighting with Perry and he suspended Perry. (...) There needs to be explanation why they are not being fired. Did not get over big with the live crowd. I thought the first time Tony coming out to doing an angle, it would be bigger and it wasn't," Konnan said. [45:07 - 45:26]

Following the surprise attack, Tony Khan has been absent from TV but has been overseeing and managing the Jacksonville-based company's affairs remotely. In the upcoming edition of Dynamite, the AEW President will reveal his onsite replacement to take over duties in the Jacksonville-based promotion during his absence.