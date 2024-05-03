AEW draws second-lowest audience for Dynamite since 2021 despite Kenny Omega’s return

AEW raked in the second-lowest ratings for Dynamite since 2021 despite the return of Kenny Omega.

The latest edition of Dynamite emanated from the Canada Life Center in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and continued to advance the storyline of The Elite's hostile takeover of AEW. Furthermore, the episode witnessed Kenny Omega's comeback and ended with The Cleaner being destroyed by The Elite in a brutal assault.

Dynamite would be followed by Rampage, which also featured several top-tier matches and laid the groundwork for next week's programming. The action-packed three hours of wrestling presented by AEW has led to a modest spike in ratings compared to the week prior.

Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer took to X/Twitter to reveal that Dynamite this week had netted a viewership of 703,000 and a rating of 0.24 in the 18-49 demographic. This was a slight improvement over last week's figures with regards to both metrics. However, the ratings denoted Dynamite's second-lowest audience total figures since October 2021.

Meltzer also revealed that Rampage pulled in 431,000 and a key demo rating of 0.15. These numbers show a notable increase over the program's broadcast last Saturday after Collision. Furthermore, the Wednesday night show was said to have outperformed everything besides the football playoffs.

"Dynamite final was 703K/0.24, Rampage was 431K/0.15. Dynamite beat everything but NBA/NHL playoffs."

What else transpired this week on AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of Dynamite saw The Young Bucks seemingly continuing to take control of AEW. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson called out AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland for questioning their actions on Collision last week and responded by revealing Christian Cage as Strickland's challenger for Double or Nothing 2024.

Orange Cassidy addressed the crowd to reveal that Chuck Taylor will no longer wrestle following his vicious Parking Lot Brawl with Trent Beretta last week. The latter confronted the former and blamed him for Taylor's situation. Cassidy would be held back by security from attacking Trent before being met with and led away by Don Callis.

Furthermore, Dynamite featured several matches, which saw Chris Jericho defend his FTW Title successfully against Katsuyori Shibata, Adam Copeland retain the TNT Championship against Buddy Matthews, Claudio Castagnoli defeat Brian Cage, Samoa Joe beat Isiah Kassidy in his first match since Dynasty 2024, and Serena Deeb defeat Mariah May via submission.

Rampage followed Dynamite with chaos running wild backstage as The Elite assaulted FTR and a stretcher-bound Kenny Omega. Also on the show, Unified Trios Champion Jay White beat Dante Martin, Kyle O'Reilly defeated Rocky Romero, Big Bill officially became a student of The Learning Tree, and Willow Nightingale retained the TBS Title against Skye Blue.

AEW continues to build towards its upcoming pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2024, which will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

