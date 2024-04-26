AEW Dynamite draws lowest ratings in over 3 years despite appearances from Tony and Shahid Khan

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite drew its lowest ratings in some time despite featuring Tony Khan and an appearance from his father, Shahid Khan.

This week's Dynamite emanated from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The episode presented several world-class matchups and a bombshell closing segment, which saw the company's owner and CEO, Tony Khan, assaulted by the returning Jack Perry and The Elite.

The Young Bucks laid out Khan with a TK Driver, which prompted several AEW talent and Khan's father, Shahid, to come out and check on him. The Elite later claimed that their actions were meant to transform AEW, and taking out the head honcho was their last play, seemingly for now.

Although Dynamite was an action-packed program, the show took a major hit in terms of ratings. Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer took to X/Twitter to report that the Wednesday-night show had netted a number of 683,000, along with a key demo figure of 0.23. This was the lowest rating in over three years.

This marks a notable decline from last week's episode, although Meltzer's tweet alluded to the show's time slot being changed on the West Coast due to major sports playoffs as a reason behind the decline in the figures. The show also suffered from audio issues, as several viewers revealed online.

"AEW did 683K/0.23 last night. West Coast live hurt 8% and obviously the sports competition is going to hurt everything. Cue ignorant "excuses" folk even though this was well known in advance."

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Konnan thinks the AEW Dynamite angle was meant to put over Tony Khan

Fans and industry experts have criticized Tony Khan over several recent booking decisions, including airing backstage footage of the brawl between CM Punk and Jack Perry at All In 2023.

The Scapegoat returned to AEW for the first time since his suspension by helping The Young Bucks defeat FTR for the World Tag Team Titles at Dynasty. At the end of the latest episode of Dynamite, Perry and the EVPs incapacitated Tony Khan to the shock of the audience.

Although the segment is making headlines, according to Konnan, All Elite Wrestling may have booked this angle to put over the promotion's Creative Head. Speaking on the Keeping' It 100 podcast, the veteran said:

"It's too many people at the same time saying the same thing for it to be a coincidence. So, either the office said, 'Hey, kinda put Tony over in the company' or, they did it themselves because he's getting thrashed and you know what, I hate to say this but I'm not hating, I'm stating rightfully so."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for The Elite in All Elite Wrestling.

Share your thoughts on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite by clicking on the discuss button.