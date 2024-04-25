Jack Perry and The Elite break silence after attacking AEW President Tony Khan

The Elite broke silence after surprisingly attacking Tony Khan to end this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

At first, it was supposed to only be a one-on-one interaction between Khan and Jack Perry as they looked to fix their work relationship and have the latter reinstated to the promotion. However, after shaking hands on this, Perry blindsided the AEW President, which began the attack from The Elite.

As cameras turned backstage after the show went off-air, Jack Perry claimed that Khan had stolen eight months of his career and had it coming. He was referring to his indefinite suspension, which put him out of action and forced him to compete elsewhere, specifically in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The Young Bucks spoke about their actions and claimed that this was necessary to put the company back on track and that this was the last part of their plan. Nicholas Jackson also boldly declared that The Elite's current version is the best ever to exist.

Now that they have taken out Tony Khan, everyone will stay tuned to what's next for the faction. It also remains to be seen if they'll experience any resistance and who'll contribute to it.

