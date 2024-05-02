Orange Cassidy makes heartbreaking announcement on AEW Dynamite

Orange Cassidy made a shocking and heartwrenching announcement on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. The announcement pertained to his friend and ally, Chuck Taylor.

The former AEW International Champion spoke to the crowd packing the Canada Life Center on Dynamite tonight. He talked about having hoped that the Parking Lot Brawl between Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta last week would lead to the former Best Friends reconciling. Cassidy went on to reveal that because of the injuries sustained by Taylor during the bloody and violent bout, the 38-year-old star will never wrestle again.

Orange was then interrupted by Beretta, who called Cassidy selfish and blamed the latter for his former tag team partner's current predicament. Cassidy tried to attack Beretta, but was held back by security and Kris Statlander. To the audience's disdain, however, Don Callis walked to the entrance ramp to speak to Cassidy, and the two men were seen walking to the back together.

The Best Friends were one of All Elite Wrestling's more iconic and popular factions. The stable underwent a major split after Trent Beretta attacked Orange Cassidy following their loss to The Young Bucks in the World Tag Team Title Tournament semi-final match last month.

Following his victory over Matt Sydal at the Zero Hour pre-show of AEW Dynasty 2024, Beretta asked Taylor to pick a side between himself and Cassidy. On last week's episode of Dynamite, Chuckie T assaulted Trent to defend The Freshly Squeezed All Elite star. Taylor claimed that he could not be cleared for a match, but challenged Beretta to a Parking Lot Brawl instead.

Beretta picked up the win by forcing Taylor to submit at the Daily's Place parking lot, and afterwards smashed his ankle with a wrench as Cassidy and Statlander watched. Trent's newfound viciousness also seemingly intrigued Callis, who was shown to be watching the brawl backstage.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen where the feud between Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta leads to next in AEW.

Thoughts on Best Friends breaking up? Sound off by hitting the discuss button!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback