"If somebody's deemed sexy, they're sexy" - WWE Legend Kevin Nash on the origin of a famous nickname

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has revealed the origin of his iconic "Big Sexy" nickname.

Nash was a major player in the wrestling industry throughout the 1990s. His jump to WCW in 1996 alongside long-time partner Scott Hall helped give the Atlanta-based promotion the edge over WWF in the fabled Monday Night Wars.

Throughout his storied career, Nash went by many names, including "Big Daddy Cool" Diesel during his run with the WWF Championship. However, many fans will remember another nickname he often went by: "Big Sexy".

Nash recently opened up about the nickname's origins on the Kliq This podcast. On the show, the nWo co-founder explained that he was laying in bed with his wife when he came up with the idea:

"You’d have to go with the origin of ‘Big Sexy’. My wife and I were sitting in bed, and we’re watching television. And at the time, Paul Newman was still alive and he was on one of the talk shows. And they kept saying like, ‘The sexiest man, Paul Newman’. I looked at my wife and I said it’s amazing, if somebody’s deemed sexy, they’re sexy."

From that moment, Nash knew what he wanted to call himself on television:

"I then said I’m gonna go on f***ing TV Monday and I’m gonna call myself ‘Big Sexy’," he added. (H/T: Inside The Ropes)

When did Kevin Nash last compete in the ring?

Kevin Nash's last recorded match was back in 2018, but it wasn't for a televised promotion.

Big Sexy competed several times for Rhode Island-based independent promotion Big Time Wrestling, the last coming in October 2018 when he won a Gauntlet Match for the BTW Heavyweight Championship. Then-champion Flex Armstrong and former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth also featured in the bout.

Nash last wrestled in a WWE ring during the Royal Rumble match in 2014 - a bout that was eventually won by Batista.

It will doubtless interest fans to learn the origins of Kevin Nash's nickname. You can read more about Big Sexy by clicking right here.

