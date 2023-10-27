AEW star lays down a challenge to Logan Paul's brother: "If you want to fight a REAL BOXER!! I’m right here!"

A current AEW star and former professional boxer has challenged YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul for a match. The star in question is none other than Anthony Ogogo.

Ogogo has a career boxing record of 11-1, with seven wins by knockout. He retired from boxing in 2019 after suffering an eye injury. Later that year, he began his professional wrestling career training at the Nightmare Factory under Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall.

Anthony Ogogo made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the March 31, 2021, episode of Dynamite. Since then, he has been wrestling for Tony Khan's promotion and signed a two-year contract extension earlier this year.

Recently, Anthony Ogogo took to Twitter to challenge Logan Paul's brother, YouTuber Jake Paul, to a boxing match.

".@jakepaul if you want to fight a REAL BOXER!! I’m right here," he tweeted.

As far as Paul is concerned, he has taken the boxing world by storm with a professional record of 7-1. He most recently secured a unanimous decision victory over UFC legend Nate Diaz.

However, Paul stepped into the wrestling ring last year when his brother Logan faced Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at Crown Jewel.

AEW star Anthony Ogogo eyes gold upon return

Anthony Ogogo, the Olympic medalist and former boxer, has expressed his desire to win gold in All Elite Wrestling.

In an Instagram post, Ogogo hinted at his return with a post featuring a photo of himself alongside former AEW Women's Champion Saraya.

"East Anglia’s finest. @saraya brought the AEW women’s world title home in an all time classic at Wembley stadium. Time for me to get some bling of my own! can you hear me 👂🏽?" he wrote.

It remains to be seen when Anthony Ogogo will return to Tony Khan's promotion.

