Olympic medalist teases AEW title run after lengthy absence

AEW's stacked roster has plenty of extremely talented stars vying for a position at the top of the food chain. One Olympic medalist recently took to social media, stating his intentions to win gold in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Anthony Ogogo made a big splash when he first appeared on Tony Khan's organization. He is best known to fans for his feud with Cody Rhodes. However, the Olympic bronze medalist has since fallen into the shadows and has not wrestled in the promotion for over a year.

The Guv'nor's recent appearance on the All In pre-show panel in his home country of England has once again brought the world-class boxer into the limelight, with many asking for his return soon. Ogogo recently took to Instagram to further this speculation.

He posted a brief montage of photos of himself alongside the new AEW Women's Champion Saraya, with the following caption:

"East Anglia’s finest. @saraya brought the AEW women’s world title home in an all time classic at Wembley stadium. Time for me to get some bling of my own! @aew can you hear me 👂🏽?"

Whether Ogogo's title hopes come to fruition remains to be seen. Nonetheless, there will be plenty of fans clamoring to see his return to the promotion imminently.

Saraya wins big at AEW All In

After a nine-year wait that included a career-threatening injury, Saraya can once again call herself a champion. She defeated Hikaru Shida, Toni Storm, and Britt Baker in a four-way match at All In.

The emotional celebrations with her family after the fact were enough to warm the hearts of fans worldwide, especially those who have followed the rough spells of Saraya's career.

Expand Tweet

However, many have also called into question the direction of the women's division, as Hikaru Shida had only recently won the title and was afforded just a brief spell at the mountaintop.

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan and his creative team have in store for Saraya and the other women in the locker room. With so many talented stars itching to be in the face of the division, there should be no shortage of stories to tell going forward.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE