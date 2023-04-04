An AEW star recently took to Twitter with a message for the Usos after their WWE WrestleMania match ended.

WrestleMania 39 saw the end of Jimmy and Jey's historic reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The duo have cemented their names among the greatest teams in the history of the company. However, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn proved to be too much for them to handle, leading to them losing their titles.

AEW star Mark Briscoe shared a message on Twitter regarding the intense match.

"Was on the red eye last night.. @SamiZayn @FightOwensFight just watched the match..tag team action at its finest!! Congrats my brothers LOVE YALL @WWEUsos …can’t wait to do it on the other side! ✊ #RESPECT"

Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken



Whether the challenge implies Mark Briscoe potentially appearing in WWE in the future or just a reference to the afterlife is up for debate.

A WWE veteran recently praised the Usos

While Jimmy and Jey Uso are no longer title-holders, their prominence and skill still deserves praise.

During a conversation with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, former WWE personality Mike Chioda picked the Bloodline duo as the best tag team of 2022. He also praised AEW tag team FTR.

"FTR, love them. Those guys are a solid tag team. They [have been] working together for years, and I love their work and their performances, but I definitely have to give it to The Usos. I remember them sitting four or five years ago, they were hungry, and they weren't getting a big push at all, and they were hungry, man," said Mike Chioda.

As of now, it remains to be seen what the Bloodline story would lead to in the future, and what Jey and Jimmy plan to do next.

