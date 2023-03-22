Former WWE personality picks The Usos as the best tag team of 2022; recalls the duo being trained by late star (Exclusive)

Mike Chioda has picked Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos as the best tag team of 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Jey and Jimmy Uso had a spectacular 2022, where they touched new heights in their careers. The duo became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions to cement their position as one of the greatest tandems in wrestling history. Moreover, their inclusion in the Bloodline saga showcased different facets of their on-screen characters.

The Usos' all-round work in the ring and on the microphone has made Mike Chioda pick them as the "Tag Team of the Year" during a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta. Though he also reserved praise for AEW's FTR, Chioda believes Jimmy and Jey deserved the accolade owing to their growth over the years.

"FTR, love them. Those guys are a solid tag team. They [have been] working together for years, and I love their work and their performances, but I definitely have to give it to The Usos. I remember them sitting four or five years ago, they were hungry, and they weren't getting a big push at all, and they were hungry, man," said Mike Chioda.

The legendary referee recalled the time when the late great Umaga took The Usos under their wing and began training them. Mike Chioda mentioned how Umaga played a crucial role in Jey and Jimmy Uso becoming who they are today.

"I remember it was years ago when I was living in Houston; I live in Tampa now. A very good friend of mine, Umaga, when he was still alive, he took those boys in, and he started training them. He had a lot of input on that as he was the one who kind of got their foot into the door by working hard in the facilities and I know those boys were hungry," added Mike Chioda. (3:34 - 4:30)

Check the full video below:

RVD also picked The Usos as the best tag team of 2022

Another one of our panelists, Rob Van Dam, also picked The Usos as his choice for "Tag Team of the Year" in a chat with Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter. Besides their enormous success, the former WWE Champion mentioned how Jey and Jimmy Uso were "pushed to the moon" by the global juggernaut in 2022.

"I think those guys are getting pushed the most; pushed to the moon so they stand out in that way, to me," said RVD.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will now defend their titles against the recently-reunited duo of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

