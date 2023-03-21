"Pushed to the moon" - WWE Hall of Famer says The Usos were the best tag team of 2022 (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam has picked The Usos as the "Tag Team of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

No discussion about tag team wrestling in 2022 could be complete without the mention of The Usos and how they thoroughly dominated the division in WWE. Jimmy and Jey Uso were in their career-best form throughout the calendar year, delivering one memorable match after another. They even became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions after besting RK-Bro in a title vs. title match.

All their accomplishments have made RVD choose The Usos as the "Tag Team of the Year" in a recent chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned how the duo was "pushed to the moon" in 2022.

"I think those guys are getting pushed the most; pushed to the moon so they stand out in that way, to me," said RVD. (5:24 - 5:34)

DDP also picked The Usos as "Tag Team of the Year"

Diamond Dallas Page was also seemingly compelled to go with the Samoan duo as his choice for 2022's best tag team. The former WCW Champion added that Jey and Jimmy Uso had finally come into their own as part of the Bloodline in the past year. He believes the two had become so good they could even embark upon singles runs in the future.

"To me, the tag team of the year is The Usos. Those guys have come into their own; like I always knew they would. All they had to [do is] be themselves. In the beginning, they were being tag team guys. Now, those guys could split up and go for the world title. I mean they are that good," said DDP.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are now all geared up to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39.

