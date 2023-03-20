"They are that good" - WWE veteran picks The Usos as the best tag team of 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has picked The Usos as the "Tag team of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

It wouldn't be a stretch to say that there was no duo in wrestling who felt as important as Jimmy and Jey Uso in 2022. Not only did The Usos dominate the tag team division in WWE, but their involvement in The Bloodline saga elevated them to main event status. They also became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions last May when they defeated Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in a title vs. title match.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, DDP picked The Usos as the "Tag Team of the Year." The former WCW Champion explained that Jimmy and Jey Uso had become so good they could even split up and become singles stars.

"To me, the tag team of the year is The Usos. Those guys have come into their own; like I always knew they would. All they had to be themselves. In the beginning, they were being tag team guys. Now, those guys could split up and go for the world title. I mean they are that good," said DDP.

DDP pointed out how there have been tag teams in the past, from which one of the acts went on to achieve solo success. However, Diamond Dallas Page feels both Jey and Jimmy Uso were more than capable of becoming main eventers in WWE.

"You look at so many tag teams. One guy goes unbelievable, the other guy has a decent run. There's always one guy who takes the spot. From Bret Hart to Shawn Michaels, there's just one guy. But those two guys, could equally just come up the ladder together to be in the singles spot." (14-20 - 15:27)

DDP thinks The Usos are unstoppable

Furthermore, DDP mentioned how The Usos were simply "unstoppable" as a tandem in the global juggernaut. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that be it their in-ring work or character work, Jey and Jimmy Uso shined in every aspect.

"As a tag team, they are unstoppable. From their look to their work to the unbelievable high spots to their charisma. I mean, those two guys, you don't really see [them] often in tag team wrestling," added DDP. (15:28 - 15:50)

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



There have been several people within WWE that have been pushing for the match to close the show.



- per At one point, The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn was slated to main event Night 1 of #WrestleMania on Saturday, April 1.There have been several people within WWE that have been pushing for the match to close the show.- per @FightfulSelect At one point, The Usos vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn was slated to main event Night 1 of #WrestleMania on Saturday, April 1.There have been several people within WWE that have been pushing for the match to close the show.- per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/AkRKpcuYfY

The Usos are expected to put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39.

