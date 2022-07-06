AEW star Leva Bates opens up on her severe concussion side effects

AEW star Leva Bates recently opened up about what happens to her when she has a concussion.

Bates signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and has since been involved in the company as a wrestler and in backstage roles. Before starting her journey with AEW, she wrestled briefly in WWE NXT and made sporadic appearances in IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking on Thunder Rosa's YouTube Channel, Leva recalled the moment she started having problems with her ears. She revealed that while doing stunt shows without ear protection, she had mistakenly shot a wasp's nest - the sound of which started causing problems in her ears.

She further elaborated that during a concussion, she goes completely deaf for 24 hours as it is a severe side effect she has.

“When I get a concussion, the area around my ear canals swell and I lose hearing like, usually about 24 hours, completely. That’s terrifying, the first time it ever happened, but it comes back," Bates said.

The AEW star also went on to talk about having Tinnitus and that she needs a hearing aid to block out the constant ringing in her ears.

"But now I have tinnitus … It was during Impact, I got punched real hard [in the face] on accident … It hit me so hard that I’m pretty sure that like, it popped something, and ever since then I’ve had constant ringing in my ears all the time. So what the hearing aids do, they made the outside world louder than the ringing in my ears.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

AEW star Adam Cole reportedly suffered a concussion at Forbidden Door

Leva Bates is not the only star to be facing problems with concussions lately. Adam Cole also reportedly sustained a nasty concussion during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at Forbidden Door.

The Panama City Playboy was already working with an injured shoulder heading into the pay-per-view.

Following the show, Dave Meltzer stated in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that owing to the concussion and the shoulder injury, the 33-year-old may need a long time to be fit.

Adam Cole @AdamColePro Thank you so much for all the love, support, and kindness. It means the world. Thank you so much for all the love, support, and kindness. It means the world. 🙏

There has been no confirmation yet on when Adam Cole will return. It remains to be seen how long Cole will be out of action in AEW.

