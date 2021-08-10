AEW star lied to Shaquille O'Neal before match on Dynamite

AEW coach and wrestler QT Marshall revealed a funny anecdote regarding Shaquille O'Neal's short stint in AEW earlier this year.

QT Marshall was training Shaquille O'Neal before his mixed tag team match alongside Jade Cargill against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The bout exceeded expectations considering Shaq's inexperience as a professional wrestler and the match also being Jade Cargill's debut.

While training Shaq, Marshall told the basketball legend that he could take a table spot during his match against Cody as there would be thick landing pads underneath them which turned out to be a bluff.

"He picked up on it very quickly," QT said about Shaquille O'Neal. "He's a wrestling fan, so the moment that you asked him what he wanted to do, he already had a whole list of things that were in his mind that he was going to do to somebody and it was just about teaching him the right way to do it without hurting himself. He said something about maybe going through some tables and I told him, 'Oh it won't be that bad, we'll put a really thick pad underneath,' which was not true. I just didn't want him to back out of it. So it was a lot of fun, as soon as he came in the back, right away, he said, 'You lied to me! There was no pad under there!' That's wrestling, welcome to wrestling," he said. (H/T: Digital Spy)

The table spot was unexpected since Shaquille O'Neal is almost 50 and not a professional wrestler. Credit to him for doing it for the sake of entertaining AEW fans.

Is Shaquille O'Neal's stint the best celebrity appearance in AEW?

Shaquille O'Neal was brought in to AEW as a special attraction and he delivered in spades. Not only was the match decent and the table spot memorable, but it helped put Jade Cargill over as a top prospect in the company's Women's division.

AEW has seen other celebrities appear, like Amanda Nunes, Mike Tyson, and Snoop Dogg.

All of them, especially Mike Tyson, had fun showings in AEW but Shaquille O'Neal probably takes the cake as the best celebrity appearance in the company's short history.

