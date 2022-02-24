"We have a little history in the past"- AEW star would like to face Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are on top of the pro wrestling mountain. AEW star Matt Hardy disclosed that he would enjoy working with both current WWE World Champions.

For years, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have been the biggest stars in WWE. They will main event WrestleMania for a third time as they square off in WrestleMania 38's main event in a blockbuster winner-takes-all title vs. title match.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Matt Hardy spoke about his desire to face Lesnar and Reigns. He added that he has a history with the Beast Incarnate as well.

"There's so many talented guys there that are really good. Roman [Reigns] is one that stands out. I really enjoy the stuff he's doing now. It would've been a lot of fun to have a match with him. Even a match with Brock [Lesnar] again would've been fun, just as a one-off since we have a little history in the past, too but it's no biggie. If we had those things, it would've been cool, but they didn't materialize obviously," Hardy said.

Matt Hardy is enjoying his time in AEW

Matt Hardy joined AEW to much fanfare. Unfortunately, he debuted just as the pandemic forced companies to run empty arena shows. Matt Hardy couldn't be happier with crowds back in full force now.

"Even though I'm not necessarily doing the 'Broken' Matt Hardy character, the delete taunt is something people really like, so I think it'd be silly to not incorporate it into the things I'm doing currently. I can do 'Big Money' Matt, I can throw in a 'Delete!' and throw up the Hardy Boyz gesture or whatever it may be," Hardy said.

Matt Hardy was involved in the first-ever Stadium Stampede match in AEW history. He has also worked with young stars like Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin. He is currently mentoring Private Party, though it seems an implosion is on the horizon.

