AEW star ‘likes’ Grayson Waller’s subtle jibe at Cody Rhodes on the road to WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes, who was previously with AEW and is now in the WWE, is currently set to be in one of the biggest matches in his career, where he will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL. The lead-up to the event has had a lot happening on-screen and behind the screen, and now, wrestlers are beginning to speak out about the upcoming fight, and some are even trolling the people involved.

Grayson Waller, currently signed with WWE and performing on SmackDown, took to his social account to troll Cody Rhodes with a jibe at his 'complete the story' mission that's part of the American Nightmare's promos. Surprisingly, Ryan Nemeth, whose brother Nicholas Nemeth was unceremoniously released from the Stamford-based company after a nineteen-year stint, liked the post.

"Halfway to Perth and almost finished my book. At least someone in WWE can finish a story," the post that Nemeth liked read.

Wrestlers are now more prone to taking kayfabe to social media. This is not the first time that real-life incidents have colored feuds and storylines, but with everyone online, all of it is becoming more apparent.

Former AEW World Champion Cody Rhodes might reunite with brother Dustin Rhodes in WWE

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes have earlier performed together in WWE as Goldust and Stardust. The younger Rhodes went to AEW and returned to the Stamford-based company in 2022 at Wrestlemania 38. Meanwhile, Dustin Rhodes is still signed with AEW.

However, with the former Tag Team Champion now facing The Bloodline, which comprises the family members The Rock, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso, Dustin Rhodes is keeping an eye on how that story is forming, and he might return to WWE to help the family. This could also create a bigger feud with The Bloodline and the Rhodes fighting it out to decide who is the more important family of wrestlers.

