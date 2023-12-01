AEW star likes a tweet by fan begging Tony Khan to give him more opportunities 

A fan recently took to Twitter (X) and begged the CEO of the Jacksonville-based company to give more opportunities to an AEW star. The talent in question is Preston Vance, who liked the fan's post.

The AEW fan said Vance did not get enough opportunities in the year 2023, which is about to end, and promised Khan to tweet every day for a singles match featuring the 31-year-old.

"Dear @TonyKhan Today is the 1st day of the last month of 2023... I dunno about you, but my 2023 hasn't had enough @Pres10Vance in it. I'm gonna tweet you every day for a singles match. There are so many options for opponents on the roster. I'm beggin here, my dude," posted @machetevonkill

Preston Vance liked and reposted the fan's tweet.

Here is the post:

Preston Vance joined Tony Khan's promotion in 2020 and is currently a member of the stable La Facción Ingobernable (LFI). This year, the AEW star has mostly worked in tag team matches in the Jacksonville-based company and has not been featured regularly in singles contests.

Vance's last singles match was against Ricky Starks on the November 10, 2023, edition of AEW Rampage, which the 31-year-old lost.

Ricky Starks seemingly references nixed CM Punk storyline following AEW Full Gear 2023

During the final phase of his AEW run, CM Punk was embroiled in a rivalry with Ricky Starks, and they seemed to be headed toward a showdown at All Out 2023 pay-per-view. However, Tony Khan's promotion fired CM Punk before the pay-per-view, and The Absolute faced Bryan Danielson at the event.

At Full Gear post-show media scrum, Ricky Starks shared his take on his rivalry with the American Dragon and said it was special for him. In a subtle reference to the nixed CM Punk storyline, the 33-year-old said he had to go through a lot in the summer, which was out of his control and ended after he faced Danielson.

"Those matches were very special to me, and I think you guys have seen me, this past summer, go through a lot of things that was out of my control. To me, see come out of it on that end with the Danielson match, that I had no expectations for, that I really didn’t know what I was getting into," said Starks. [H/T Rajah.com]

