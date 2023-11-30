Ricky Starks slams current WWE Superstar

AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks is known for his biting wit. The 33-year-old has often wowed fans with his clever putdowns, and it seems that the promotional divide isn't a barrier for him. Starks took to social media today and slammed a current WWE Superstar with a hilarious insult.

The superstar in question is NXT's Lexis King. The young star went by the name Brian Pillman Jr. when he wrestled in AEW from 2019 to 2023. Since his debut in NXT, King has slowly changed his appearance, with special attention paid to his hairline and beard to match his current persona.

Even though Ricky Starks and Lexis King have only met in the ring once before – in a tag team match back in February 2021 – The Absolute One didn't hold back in his critique of the WWE Superstar's appearance. Starks took to X and hilariously asked King if he was getting his hair cut by a Dominican barber in Florida:

"@LexisKingWWE bro are you going to a Dominican barber in Florida or what? This is getting ridiculous."

Ricky Starks shouts out CM Punk after WWE Survivor Series return

Lexis King isn't the only WWE Superstar Starks has shouted out lately. The Absolute One is known to be a friend of CM Punk and didn't hesitate to remind everyone after The Straight Edge Superstar made his shocking return at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 25.

Starks worked alongside Punk as one of the faces of AEW Collision throughout the summer. Although the controversial superstar made plenty of enemies in All Elite Wrestling's locker room, Ricky has never backed down from endorsing him.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Starks publically gave CM Punk his flowers and thanked him:

"Public flowers for you man @cmpunk Thank you," wrote Starks.

You can check out Ricky's post here.

