"I want the top dogs" - AEW's Lio Rush calls out multiple top NJPW stars

Lio Rush has staked his claim to a number of high profile names in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The former NXT Crusierweight champion has been a regular for the American side of New Japan Pro Wrestling since late 2020 when he appeared as a participant in the Super-J Cup. He was defeated in the first round by eventual winner El Phantasmo.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo for "Instinct Culture", the AEW star was asked who he would like to work with in the Japanese promotion. The names he put forward were of the highest caliber:

"I mean I want the top dogs thats all I want. I want the top dogs, give me Okada, give me Ospreay, give me Tanahashi, give me anybody that you are saying is the best wrestler in the world, put them in the ring with me. We will see exactly who’s the best wrestler in the world. That’s my take on it," says Lio Rush. (H/T Instinct Culture)

Rush has had a taste of the Japanese scene despite being unable to travel overseas due to the COVID pandemic. He has been in the ring with the likes of KENTA and Taiji Ishimori during his stint in NJPW Strong.

Lio Rush will be in action for NJPW very soon

AEW and NJPW fans won't have to wait long to see the 27 year old in action for both companies.

NJPW Strong will host their New Beginning in USA card on January 16th where Rush will team up with close friend Rocky Romero. The duo will take on the team of Jorel Nelson and Royce Issacs, better known to NJPW fans as the West Coast Wrecking Crew.

Also Read Article Continues below

Before that, the former NXT crusierweight champion will be back on AEW TV this Wednesday night. He will be accompanying Dante Martin to the ring as Martin takes on Powerhouse Hobbs.

Edited by Arjun