AEW star Lio Rush set to face former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion

AEW star Lio Rush will face Josh Alexander for AAW Pro Wrestling. The match will take place on February 2nd, 2022 at the Legacy pay-per-view.

The venue for the event is 115 Bourbon Street - Merrionette Park, IL. The match was announced by the promotion's Twitter account.

In addition to Lio Rush vs Josh Alexander, a number of other matches were announced. Silas Young will battle Manders while another former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion will be in action as Hakim Zane will team up with Karam to take on ACH and Jah-C.

Jake Something vs Russ Jones was the final match to be announced with more bouts expected to be made official in the coming days.

At the last AAW event, AAW Unstoppable 2021, Josh Alexander faced another AEW star in the main event. The Walking Weapon and Ruby Soho met in a rare inter-gender match that went on for over 20 minutes.

Alexander came out on top in a critically acclaimed match. Skye Blue was the other AEW star in action at Unstoppable as she teamed up with Storm Grayson in a losing effort against Christi Haynes and Ren Jones.

Lio Rush recently announced that his AEW contract is set to expire

Lio Rush had a lot to say about the Big Swole-Tony Khan incident a few weeks back. Since then, he hasn't been seen on AEW programming.

A few days ago, the former WWE star tweeted that his contract would expire in February and he would be a free agent.

Lio Rush tweeted heavily against Tony Khan, even publicly asking his boss to apologize to Big Swole for his comments on her. A few days later, the former WWE Cruiserweight explained that he had spoken to Tony Khan about any diversity representation issues in the company, and both sides were happy with the outcome.

There has been no update on whether the decision not to extend his contract was mutual or a result of a falling out. In due time, we might get more updates on this story.

