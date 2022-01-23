Lio Rush issues statement on his AEW contract expiry; announces when he will become a free agent

Lio Rush has taken to Twitter to reveal that his AEW contract is expiring soon, and he will become a free agent once again.

It's worth noting that Lio Rush's statement comes on the heels of his recent controversial tweet in which he expressed rage over Tony Khan's response to Big Swole's lack of diversity remarks. Much to everyone's surprise, Rush even asked AEW's head honcho to issue an apology to the released star.

The former WWE Superstar posted a photo of himself with the caption clarifying his contract expiry. Alongside the picture, Rush tweeted that he was set to be a free agent. The 27-year-old's AEW contract will expire on 14th February 2022.

It is still unknown if The Man of the Hour publicly calling out Mr. Khan has anything to do with his contract expiry, given that he also clarified the situation with his boss later on.

Lio Rush's AEW career was a big letdown

Lio Rush has had an underwhelming run ever since he debuted at Double or Nothing in 2021. After his cameo appearance in Casino Battle Royale, the former WWE Superstar announced his retirement from pro wrestling, citing health issues.

However, Rush came out of retirement and signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling on September 29. He embarked on a storyline revolving around recruiting Dante Martin as his tag team partner.

The duo wrestled their first match together on the November 10 episode of AEW Dynamite, where they defeated Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty. The company then began an angle in which Team Taz lured Martin away from him to join their faction.

Dante Martin double-crossed Team Taz by eliminating Ricky Starks from the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale to win the match. It also marked Rush's most recent bout in All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see whether he will appear on the flagship show or if fans have already seen the last of Lio Rush in Tony Khan's promotion.

What do you make of Lio Rush's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

