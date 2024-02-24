AEW star on Logan Paul: "You put him and Owen next to each other? They gonna look like brothers"

Logan Paul is one of the most popular wrestlers currently. He is also one of the few celebrities who have made a mark in the world of wrestling, and people are taking notice - including one former WWE World Heavyweight Champion who is currently signed with AEW.

That wrestler in question is Mark Henry, who routinely speaks about what he thinks of the younger generation in AEW and WWE.

During one of his recent talks on the podcast Busted Open Radio, he revealed something unique about Paul. He compared the looks of the young wrestler to a past wrestler who was part of an iconic stable, Owen Hart.

"I watch him. The way that he feels? It's very Owen Hart-like. Listen, man, I don't know his family, but he look[s] like a Hart to me. You put him and Owen next to each other? They gonna look like brothers," said Henry.

He continued:

"His mannerisms are very similar to Owen's. I can't take my eyes off him. More than his mannerisms, it is that damn laugh. That is Owen's laugh. That smirk, those smiles, the way that he feels like 'I know something that nobody else knows. I don't know where he got it from; I don't know if he studied it and copied it; I don't know if it's just who he is, but if it is, It's very Owen Hart-like." [H/T wrestlinginc.com]

Grayson Waller praises Logan Paul ahead of Elimination Chamber

Logan Paul is penciled in for the Elimination Chamber Match. The pre-show event happened at the nearby Southern Oval, and Grayson Waller and Paul were on stage together at one point, along with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. The Moment Maker took to his Instagram Stories and posted The Prizefighter's photo with a caption - the G.O.A.T.

Looks like Paul Logan is going from strength to strength when it comes to his fame and adulation, even among wrestling entities.

