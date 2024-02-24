Grayson Waller shares his honest opinion of Logan Paul

WWE is currently in Australia for the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event and home star Grayson Waller has just made an interesting statement on Logan Paul.

The WWE crew arrived to Perth, Western Australia this week for Saturday's Elimination Chamber PLE. Before the big event at Optus Stadium tomorrow, a media and fan event was held at the nearby Southern Oval, with Triple H and top stars hyping the big the 14th Chamber event.

Waller, Paul, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton were on the stage together at one point, with the Chief Content Officer and others looking on. As can be seen below, The Moment Maker took to his Instagram Stories and posted a clip that showed The Prizefighter beginning to rant to The Viper about the United States Champion. He captioned the clip with a major label for Paul - The G.O.A.T.

"@loganpaul [goat emoji]," Waller wrote about Logan Paul.

Screengrab of Grayson Waller's post on Logan Paul from his Instagram Stories

Paul has not publicly responded to Waller's praise as of writing. The two heels have aligned in recent weeks on WWE SmackDown, and now Waller is welcoming his friend to his home country for Elimination Chamber: Perth.

WWE Elimination Chamber card finalized for Australia with Logan Paul, The Kabuki Warriors, others

The 14th Elimination Chamber PLE is taking place this Saturday from Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. This will be WWE's first event held Down Under since the Super Show-Down in 2018.

WWE has officially announced that there will be a one-hour Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show. The Peacock airing will see Asuka and Kairi Sane defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have full coverage of Elimination Chamber and all related happenings right here. Below is the current line-up for the show:

Kickoff Pre-show Match: Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane defend against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae

The Grayson Waller Effect with special guests Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Nia Jax

Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate

Women's Elimination Chamber Match for a Women's World Championship shot at WrestleMania 40: Tiffany Stratton vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Naomi

Men's Elimination Chamber Match for a match with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40: Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley

