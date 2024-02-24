WWE has shared a first look at the impressive new Elimination Chamber structure ahead of the premium live event in Perth, Australia, tomorrow night.

The anticipation for Elimination Chamber 2024 is off the charts, as several of the matches on tomorrow's premium live event have major implications for WrestleMania 40. The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will go on to battle the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania. Rhea Ripley is set to put the title on the line against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber 2024.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will not be in action at the premium live event, but his WrestleMania opponent will be decided in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are also scheduled to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne tomorrow night.

Ahead of the premium live event, WWE shared a first look at the impressive new Elimination Chamber structure. The engineers of the structure claimed that they had never built anything like it before and noted it would be dangerous for the superstars competing in the match.

WWE veteran predicts Rhea Ripley will be squashed at WrestleMania

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has made a bold prediction ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter picked Nia Jax to win the Women's World Championship from Rhea Ripley at the premium live event. He added that The Irresistible Force is going to squash The Eradicator to become champion tomorrow night.

"I am gonna predict in my grand wizard of wrestling voice. Nia Jax will totally squash Rhea Ripley. (...) If Nia Jax is gonna squash Rhea Ripley, and Nia Jax goes to WrestleMania, then Bianca or Becky defeats Nia Jax, or it's a great rematch with Rhea at WrestleMania. That can happen too." [13:20 onwards]

Rhea Ripley will have the home-field advantage tomorrow night as she is from Australia. Only time will tell if Nia Jax can finally dethrone Ripley as the Women's World Champion.

