Rhea Ripley gets emotional about returning home for WWE Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 this Saturday in Australia. Nia Jax demolished the participants in the Women's Elimination Chamber match in an attack this past Monday night on RAW.

The Eradicator won the Women's Royal Rumble in 2023 and defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles to become champion. She has had a dominant reign as Women's World Champion but will be facing her toughest foe yet at Elimination Chamber. Nia Jax has been very impressive since her return in September 2023 and is looking to dethrone the Australian star in front of the fans in Perth.

Speaking with Cathy Kelley on this week's edition of WWE's The Bump, Ripley opened up about wrestling in front of the fans in Australia. She admitted that she hasn't fully processed everything happening this weekend but noted that she has her own emoji now. Ripley claimed that it probably won't sink in for her until a couple of hours after the match.

"But I haven't actually processed that we are going to Australia and I get to face Nia (Jax) for my Women's World Championship. And, I get to go home and perform in front of my family and friends that never really get to see me compete. It hasn't really sunk in. I think the moment when I step through the curtain and hear the crowd, that is when it is going to properly sink in. Maybe an hour or two after the match is finished and done, and I get to cool down, calm down, and take it all in. It is going to be a very emotional flight back to the States," said Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley reveals her parents will be at WWE Elimination Chamber

Rhea Ripley has disclosed that she will be bringing several family members to WWE Elimination Chamber this weekend.

During her conversation with Cathy Kelley on WWE's The Bump, The Judgment Day member shared that her parents will be in attendance at the premium live event this weekend. Rhea Ripley also disclosed that several more members of her family and some friends will be at the show to watch her battle Nia Jax as well.

"So I've got a few people. I've got my mom and my dad. They came to WrestleMania 39. My uncle Rob, who was also at WrestleMania. My sister will be there, my friend from high school will be there. Rob's kids, my cousins, Brodie and Sam will be there. Some more family and friends, my uncle Neil. Yeah, a few people," added Rhea Ripley.

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match will go on to battle the Women's World Champion at WWE WrestleMania 40. It will be fascinating to see if Nia Jax can dethrone Rhea Ripley this Saturday night at Elimination Chamber 2024.

