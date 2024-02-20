Becky Lynch sends a message after getting viciously attacked on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch sent a message after the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Lynch addressed the WWE Universe before her Women's Elimination Chamber Match later this week, expressing her commitment to giving her all in the match, one she has never been a part of. The Man conveyed her determination to secure victory in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match and go on to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

At that moment, the remaining participants of the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match entered the fray, resulting in a massive brawl. However, the situation took a turn for the worse when Nia Jax emerged from the crowd and launched an attack on everyone.

Following the incident, Lynch took to X/Twitter and issued a warning to everyone involved in the dangerous WWE match. The Man asserted that she would not be the one confined within the steel structure, but rather, it would be the others who would find themselves locked in with her.

Check out The Man's tweet below:

Lynch will be joined by Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Raquel Rodriguez inside the dangerous structure in Perth, Australia. It will be interesting to see if The Man can secure a win in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match and earn a coveted spot at WrestleMania 40.

Who do you think is going to win the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match? Let us know in the comments section below,