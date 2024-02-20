Rhea Ripley's former rival gets a world title shot – 4 finishes for the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match

The 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match line-up looks stacked. The final participant in the high-stakes match-up was determined on WWE RAW tonight. Raquel Rodriguez claimed the spot after she eliminated Chelsea Green in the Last Chance Battle Royal.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion joins Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton this Saturday in Perth. It is worth mentioning that this was Raquel’s first televised match since the November 20, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW.

The winner of the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match will face either Rhea Ripley or Nia Jax for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Let’s explore four finishes for the highly-anticipated match-up:

#4. Raquel Rodriguez powers her way to victory

Raquel Rodriguez is one of the strongest women on the WWE roster. The 33-year-old star has overpowered her way to win in many high-profile matches. Also, she is a former rival of current Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Raquel clearly has the strength advantage heading into the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Big Mami Cool will most certainly use her size and strength advantage to keep the other five competitors at arm’s length.

Who knows, we may even see her win the chamber match and reignite her feud with Mami.

#3. Tiffany Stratton makes history in Australia

Tiffany Stratton has already proved her mettle inside the squared circle. At 24 years of age, Tiffany is a former NXT Women’s Champion. The Center of the Universe has garnered praise for her athleticism and her character work.

The SmackDown star has promised to make history at the Premium Live Event this Saturday. Tiffany might win the whole thing to become the youngest Elimination Chamber winner in the match’s history, punching her WrestleMania XL ticket in the process.

#2. Bianca Belair finally gets Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL

Bianca Belair versus Rhea Ripley is a WrestleMania dream match. Both women have talked about wanting to face each other on the Biggest Show of the Year. The EST has already beaten some of the top women at the Premium Live Event.

Bianca could possibly win the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. With Rhea Ripley expected to turn full babyface, Mami could drop the title to the SmackDown star at WrestleMania XL to kick off a huge babyface run.

#1. Becky Lynch wins the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Becky Lynch versus Rhea Ripley has been heavily teased on the Road to WrestleMania XL. Both women have crossed paths on countless occasions. The Man even laid out her plans for Mami at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.

Lynch will step into the chamber for the first time in her career this Saturday. She is a major favorite to win the high-profile match-up.

A potential win in Perth will finally get her on the path to reclaiming the title that has eluded her for two years.