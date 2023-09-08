Rhea Ripley has changed a lot since joining The Judgment Day, according to friend-turned-foe: "Not the same Rhea that I once knew"

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has changed a lot after joining The Judgment Day, believes Raquel Rodriguez.

Ripley and Rodriguez have been feuding with each other since The Eradicator injured the latter's teammate, Liv Morgan. The duo went in a bout at WWE Payback with Mami's World Women's Championship on the line. However, the former Women's Tag Team Champion couldn't capitalize on this opportunity, and Ripley retained the title.

Before their feud on the main roster, both stars shared some great memories together at NXT.

During an appearance on the Short and to the Point podcast, Raquel Rodriguez said that she and Rhea Ripley were great friends and also said that The Eradicator changed a lot after she joined The Judgment Day.

"We had a little rivalry in NXT and then things kind of changed when she got called up to RAW and we kind of built back our friendship and then things have been a little different since she joined Judgment Day. I haven't seen her as much, I haven't talked to her a lot and you know her overall attitude has just been, not the same Rhea that I once knew, that's for sure." [From 04:35 to 04:56]

You can check out the whole podcast below:

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez talked about her matching tattoos with Rhea Ripley

In the same podcast, Raquel Rodriguez said that she and Rhea Ripley got similar inks together during their WWE NXT days.

"We do, yeah. We have these matching tattoos and we have a couple that we went in and got together, it was just [that] we started at the PC and we were both kind of these like lost I guess, just from the group of the women's division, we didn't know where we kinda fit in, we didn't know where we belonged. So we kind of struggled a lot when it came to showing what we could do and what we could provide to NXT."

Fans want to see Raquel dethrone Rhea and become the new Women's World Champion. Let's see what WWE has in store for the title's future.

Do you want to see Raquel Rodriguez dethrone Rhea Ripley? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please give credit to the Short and to the Point podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from this article.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.