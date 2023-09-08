"We have these matching tattoos" - 32-year-old WWE Superstar opens up on real-life bond with Rhea Ripley

A 32-year-old WWE Superstar recently opened up on her real-life bond with Rhea Ripley. The star in question is Raquel Rodriguez.

Raquel and Ripley are currently in a heated feud. They recently faced each other at WWE Payback, in which the latter successfully defended her Women's World Championship with some help from Dominik Mysterio. However, before their rivalry started on the main roster, the duo shared a great bond during their NXT days.

During an appearance on the Short and to the Point podcast, Raquel Rodriguez opened up about her bond with Rhea Ripley. The interviewer asked if the duo still had the same matching tattoos.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion admitted that they still rock the same matching tattoos that they got during their NXT days.

"We do, yeah. We have these matching tattoos and we have a couple that we went in and got together, it was just [that] we started at the PC and we were both kind of these like lost I guess, just from the group of the women's division, we didn't know where we kinda fit in, we didn't know where we belonged. So we kind of struggled a lot when it came to showing what we could do and what we could provide to NXT." [3:47 - 4:15]

Rodriguez further opened up on how her friendship with Rhea Ripley started.

"So we kind of bonded in that sense, so then we bonded in the gym too because we were both lifting so much weight and it became that friendly competition that you just love to have when you have a gym partner whenever we would go workout she would push me to lift more and I think I would give her that same energy. So we do, we have a long history together. A really long history together." [4:15 - 4:35]

You can check out the whole podcast below:

Raquel Rodriguez expressed her feelings before going into the match against Rhea Ripley at Payback

In the same podcast, Raquel Rodriguez said that there were a lot of emotions going through her and how angry she was feeling before going into the bout against Rhea Ripley at WWE Payback.

"There are so many emotions that are going through me leading up to this weekend. There is a lot of anger and I guess pent-up aggression from her hurting Liv, hurting me [and] causing us to lose our tag titles. I'm trying to kind of harness all of that angry energy and contain it because I know that Rhea's got the numbers game on me right now. She has her tricks and she's become a different Rhea from the one that I started with at the PC. So I gotta be ready for anything." [3:08 - 3:40]

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion isn't done going after Rhea Ripley. Fans are expecting a great feud between the two.

What do you think about Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley's feud in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please give credit to the Short and to the Point podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from this article.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.