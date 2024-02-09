Becky Lynch sends a four-word message after confronting Rhea Ripley

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley came face-to-face during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event.

During their face-off at the press conference, Lynch warned Ripley and stated that she is confident in her chances of becoming the new Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 40.

Taking to social media, Lynch sent a four-word message to the reigning Women's World Champion and put her on further notice.

"Always bet on Becks," wrote Lynch.

After beating Shayna Baszler on RAW, Lynch qualified for the Elimination Chamber Match. She will be joined by five other women at the upcoming namesake Premium Live Event in Australia.

Lynch is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion but is yet to win the Women's World Championship. She has also never faced Ripley in a singles match before and could make history by ending The Eradicator's title reign at WrestleMania 40.

However, Ripley would first have to get past Nia Jax. For weeks, Jax has been attacking The Eradicator and has her sights set on the Women's World Championship. Ripley will defend her title against Jax at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Perth, Australia.

Should Becky Lynch be the one to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below!

