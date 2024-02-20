Former Champion returns and eliminates Chelsea Green to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match

Chelsea Green was the Santino Marella of the Last Chance Battle Royal as she was the last woman eliminated to determine the final spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber match. The star who eliminated her is a former Champion who returned after two-and-a-half months.

The superstar in question is Raquel Rodriguez, who hasn't wrestled a televised match in three months and a regular match in two-and-a-half months. She was absent from Monday Night RAW due to Mast Cell Activation Syndrome - something there is no known cure as of now.

In the final moment after eliminating Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, the bell didn't ring for Raquel Rodriguez, and Chelsea Green came out of nowhere, only to be eliminated by Raquel.

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green may have some more complaints to Adam Pearce, but like every single instance, there's nothing she can do about it, as the elimination was all fair.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, it's Raquel Rodriguez who takes the final spot in the women's Elimination Chamber match, where she will be going up against a stacked group of stars, including Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Naomi, and newcomer Tiffany Stratton.

What did you think of Raquel's impressive return? Let us know in the comments below!