Former champion returns to the ring after 2.5 months on RAW following illness; Rhea Ripley in trouble

A former champion returned to Monday Night RAW after a few months from an illness to get to the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. As the women made their way out for the Last Chance Battle Royal, one big return caught all the eyes.

That return was none other than former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez. As you may know, she previously (unsuccessfully) challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship and feuded with her on RAW. Raquel has been out of action since early December. At first, she had what is known as Eczema, and it turned into a full-blown condition called Mast Cell Activation Syndrome.

According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, MCAS is defined as a "condition in which the patient experiences repeated episodes of the symptoms of anaphylaxis – allergic symptoms such as hives, swelling, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing and severe diarrhea."

Rhea Ripley's former opponent, Raquel Rodriguez, received a huge reaction when she returned on RAW, getting a lot of love from the WWE Universe.

She posted a video to her Instagram account in early January, revealing her condition and urging anyone watching to show compassion to themselves if they had an unconventional Holiday season.

She received a lot of love from her fellow WWE stars in the comments. You can watch her describe her diagnosis below.

It seems Rhea Ripley would be in trouble if Raquel decides to challenge her next. Mami will defend her championship against Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber: Perth later this month.

